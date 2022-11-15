Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $1.02

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $1.09. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 44,594 shares changing hands.

Zhihu Stock Up 13.7 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market cap of $755.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 26.75%. The firm had revenue of $124.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

About Zhihu

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Zhihu by 628.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.