ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Short Interest Update

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZimVie

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in ZimVie in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in ZimVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the third quarter worth $121,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,416,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ZimVie alerts:

ZimVie Price Performance

ZIMV opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. ZimVie has a twelve month low of $6.67 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About ZimVie

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZimVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZimVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.