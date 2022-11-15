ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) is Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,216,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377,700 shares during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) accounts for 13.5% of Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd owned 0.86% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $143,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at $61,122,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 63.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,599,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $139,980,000 after buying an additional 2,182,319 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,783,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,586,000 after buying an additional 1,612,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 243.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,523,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,719,000 after buying an additional 1,080,405 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,421.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,118,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,951,000 after buying an additional 1,044,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ZTO. TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Up 4.4 %

ZTO traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. 154,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,928,865. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of -0.14. ZTO Express has a one year low of $16.27 and a one year high of $34.82.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

