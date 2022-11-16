1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Down 6.3%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.59. Approximately 9,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 867,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Noble Financial cut their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Trading Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $590.54 million, a P/E ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas G. Hartnett bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 245,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,027.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 49.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,305.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 37.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

