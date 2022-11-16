1,266 Shares in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Acquired by CNB Bank

CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,266 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 189.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,445 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE:LPX opened at $63.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.61. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

