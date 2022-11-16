13,500 Shares in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Purchased by Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc.

Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $513,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MP shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.39.

Insider Activity

MP Materials Stock Down 5.1 %

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 184,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $6,766,804.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,256,189 shares in the company, valued at $46,139,821.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other MP Materials news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 150,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $4,996,234.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,132,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,607,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 184,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $6,766,804.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,256,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,139,821.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 748,516 shares of company stock worth $26,094,073. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MP traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.55. 96,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,514. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.50. MP Materials Corp. has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $60.19. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.69.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

