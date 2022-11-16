140,858 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,146,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $105.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average is $101.79. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $110.91.

