15,000 Shares in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Acquired by King Wealth

King Wealth bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. King Wealth owned about 0.08% of Orthofix Medical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,982 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 148,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ OFIX traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $17.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $36.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Orthofix Medical

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

