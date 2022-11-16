15,600 Shares in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Acquired by Rezny Wealth Management Inc.

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,000. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.28. 1,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,524. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $280.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.74.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

