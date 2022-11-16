2,385 Shares in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Acquired by Okabena Investment Services Inc.

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in WNS by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 161,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 24,020 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in WNS by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.01. 2,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,045. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. WNS has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $91.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.14.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

