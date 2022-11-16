369 Shares in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Bought by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO traded up $24.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,450.17. 2,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,287.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,171.82. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,703.32 and a 52 week high of $2,560.01. The company has a market cap of $46.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

