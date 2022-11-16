3,691 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Acquired by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.82. 39,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,649. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.10 and a 200 day moving average of $141.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

