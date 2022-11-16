56,863 Shares in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Bought by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of Altimmune as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Price Performance

Shares of ALT stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The firm has a market cap of $526.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.44. Altimmune, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $23.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.01. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,618.74% and a negative return on equity of 42.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altimmune from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Altimmune from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Altimmune Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

