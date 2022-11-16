5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
5N Plus Stock Performance
FPLSF opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FPLSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
About 5N Plus
5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 5N Plus (FPLSF)
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Can AbbVie Grow Revenue When Humira Biosimilars Hit The Market?
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.