5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the October 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

5N Plus Stock Performance

FPLSF opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24. 5N Plus has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FPLSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins upgraded 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

