5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.70

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.62, with a volume of 226593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VNP shares. Desjardins raised shares of 5N Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of 5N Plus from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of 5N Plus from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “outperform spec market weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of 5N Plus from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$231.42 million and a P/E ratio of -46.84.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 60,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.50 per share, with a total value of C$151,628.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,153,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,378,194.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells semiconductors in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Material segments. The company offers low melting point alloys, semiconductor compounds and wafers, as well as various chemicals, and metals. It is also involved in manufacture of metallic powders for micro-electronic and manufacturing applications.

