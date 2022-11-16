8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Sees Large Volume Increase

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 272,372 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,990,965 shares.The stock last traded at $4.88 and had previously closed at $4.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 8X8 from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of 8X8 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

8X8 Trading Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

8X8 ( NYSE:EGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 69.23%. The business had revenue of $187.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 8X8 news, CEO David Sipes sold 19,507 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $93,633.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,069,073.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 44,339 shares of company stock worth $195,280 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 8X8 by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

