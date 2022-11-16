A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Director Beverley Lepine Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $32,040.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,447.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $785.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of -0.20. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 40.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $239,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $62,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.