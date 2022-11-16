AB Science (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Stock Price Up 17.2%

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 17.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50. Approximately 525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.25.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.43.
AB Science SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Covid-19.
