Abacus Property Group (OTCMKTS:ABPPF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Abacus Property Group (OTCMKTS:ABPPF – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Abacus Property Group Price Performance

Shares of ABPPF opened at 1.98 on Wednesday.

About Abacus Property Group

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP), is a diversified Australian REIT with an investment portfolio concentrated in the Office and Self Storage sectors. We invest capital in real estate opportunities to deliver superior long term returns and maximise securityholder value. Abacus is a strong asset backed, annuity style business model where capital is directed towards assets that provide potential for enhanced income growth and ultimately create value.

