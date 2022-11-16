AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Boston Research & Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Boston Research & Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.7% of Boston Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Boston Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Argus dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.61.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,768. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.60. The company has a market cap of $270.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.01 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

