Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 292,459 shares.The stock last traded at $16.51 and had previously closed at $16.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($19.98) to GBX 2,200 ($25.85) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Abcam Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87.
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
