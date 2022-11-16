Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 292,459 shares.The stock last traded at $16.51 and had previously closed at $16.90.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon upgraded shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($19.98) to GBX 2,200 ($25.85) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abcam during the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Abcam in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Abcam by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 293,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,064 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Abcam by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 207,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Abcam in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. 11.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

