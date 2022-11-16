ABCMETA (META) Price Down 26.8% Over Last Week

ABCMETA (META) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $82.73 million and approximately $22,218.80 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,544.19 or 0.99995217 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010608 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00006808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036840 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00042602 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005952 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022403 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00238446 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00088607 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $23,979.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

