Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Accenture were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,048,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 119,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,095,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 92,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $292.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $184.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.86.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.83%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.