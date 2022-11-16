Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Receives $118.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACXIF. Citigroup cut Acciona from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Grupo Santander cut Acciona from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Acciona from €185.00 ($190.72) to €190.00 ($195.88) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Acciona from €175.00 ($180.41) to €201.00 ($207.22) in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Acciona from €38.00 ($39.18) to €44.00 ($45.36) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Acciona Price Performance

Shares of ACXIF stock opened at $180.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.24. Acciona has a fifty-two week low of $154.24 and a fifty-two week high of $216.65.

About Acciona

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

