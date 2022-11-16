Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHVGet Rating) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

