Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Maxim Group from $21.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 244.83% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Achieve Life Sciences from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Achieve Life Sciences Stock Performance
Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $2.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.78. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $8.61.
Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
