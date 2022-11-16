Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) Short Interest Update

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 70,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACRO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 29,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,969. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.72.

Institutional Trading of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 92,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,397,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.81% of the company’s stock.

About Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the infrastructure, infrastructure services, and related sectors in North America.

