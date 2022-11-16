Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,125 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,664,000 after buying an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth about $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,019,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Raymond James raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.84.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.40 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

