Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.68

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.68 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

Shares of PEO stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.38. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $24.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adams Natural Resources Fund

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEO. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 308.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 132,544 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund by 19.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 13,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the first quarter worth $1,228,000. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

See Also

