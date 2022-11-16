AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.
Several research firms have commented on AHCO. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $21.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.61. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 96.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 121.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 134.3% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AdaptHealth in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 49.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.
