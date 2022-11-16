ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Stock Down 3.3 %

ADDvantage Technologies Group stock opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. The company has a market cap of $28.51 million, a PE ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 0.56. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.34.

Get ADDvantage Technologies Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 477.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 62,996 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.