Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.80. 23,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,755,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Adeia from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. BWS Financial cut Adeia from a “top pick” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Adeia in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
Adeia Trading Down 2.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.
