Aditxt, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($2.23) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADTX)

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Aditxt in a report issued on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.23) for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aditxt’s current full-year earnings is ($12.00) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aditxt’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.34) EPS.

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($6.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($12.00). The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million.

Aditxt Stock Up 0.5 %

Separately, Dawson James downgraded Aditxt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTX opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.04. Aditxt has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Institutional Trading of Aditxt

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aditxt stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 34,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.99% of Aditxt at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Aditxt Company Profile

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. It develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

