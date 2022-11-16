Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,705 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Adobe by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Adobe by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,196,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,922,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $341.27. 64,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,102,141. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.14 and a 200 day moving average of $367.39.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $362.00 to $337.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.78.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Stories

