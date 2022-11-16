Adshares Trading Down 4.4% This Week (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $1.40 or 0.00008475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $46.43 million and $760,577.92 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Adshares Profile

Adshares (ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,088,952 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net.

Buying and Selling Adshares

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

