Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Short Interest Update

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the October 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 373,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Adtalem Global Education

In other news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,813,277.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 18.2% in the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adtalem Global Education Trading Up 2.8 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.85. 417,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. Adtalem Global Education has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

