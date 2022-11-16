ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.74

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.74 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.74.

ADVA Optical Networking Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $181.02 million during the quarter. ADVA Optical Networking had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 4.88%. Research analysts predict that ADVA Optical Networking SE will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ADVA Optical Networking

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Further Reading

