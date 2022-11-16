Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Short Interest Update

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the October 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 798,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have issued reports on AAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $217.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.28.
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
