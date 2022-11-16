Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.60-12.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.00-11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.11 billion. Advance Auto Parts also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $12.60-$12.80 EPS.
Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE:AAP opened at $183.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $154.46 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.49 and a 200-day moving average of $182.99.
Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Advance Auto Parts
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at $656,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.