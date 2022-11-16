Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stake Boosted by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $13,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 6,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.95. The company had a trading volume of 825,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,779,368. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.37 and its 200-day moving average is $82.11.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

