Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 13,039 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 587,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,039 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.73 and a 12 month high of $85.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average is $68.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

