Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 347,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $32,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,582,000 after acquiring an additional 181,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,504,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,525,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,991,000 after acquiring an additional 136,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,228,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,638,000 after acquiring an additional 115,117 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $104.73 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $113.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.01.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

