Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $33.45 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 399,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,383 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $33,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 462.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,315 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 45,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $87.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.58. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.252 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

