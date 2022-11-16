Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $34.62 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,975 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Target worth $34,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.22.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $178.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $267.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

