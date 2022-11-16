Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $36.88 Million Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $36,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,827,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,474,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.54.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $740.31 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $956.63. The stock has a market cap of $111.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $623.81 and its 200-day moving average is $638.71.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,910 shares of company stock worth $14,070,552 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

