Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $43.44 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628,681 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $43,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 33,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPHD stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $49.61.

