Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 980.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,088,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,895,240 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $48,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $434,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Kraft Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 892,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,617,000 after buying an additional 88,980 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

