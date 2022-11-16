Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,217,346 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 172,088 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $47,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Comcast by 550.0% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast stock opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $148.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $53.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

