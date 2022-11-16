Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 642,957 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 460,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 642,957 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $41,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $96.16 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.19.

