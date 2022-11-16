AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.55-3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.75. AECOM also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.55-$3.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.13.

AECOM Trading Up 2.0 %

ACM stock opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. AECOM has a twelve month low of $60.74 and a twelve month high of $81.07.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AECOM in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AECOM by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in AECOM by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Articles

