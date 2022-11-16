AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of ACM opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. AECOM has a 1-year low of $60.74 and a 1-year high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1,261.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 17.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 31.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AECOM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

About AECOM

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, build, finance, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment engages in planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.